Cetera Investment Advisers Has $420,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $169.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $187.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

