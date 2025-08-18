Cetera Investment Advisers Has $485,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,865,000 after buying an additional 146,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 4.3%

WTM opened at $1,765.61 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,678.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,785.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,809.32.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

