Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,579 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nokia were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,348,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nokia by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Nokia by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,550,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.21 on Monday. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.