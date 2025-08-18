Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,922 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II $FCT

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 684,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 189,782 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 144,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

