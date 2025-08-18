Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 906 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GRAIL were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAL. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in GRAIL by 187.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 50.1% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. GRAIL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.26.

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 329.86%. Research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other GRAIL news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding sold 339,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $16,830,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,305,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,699,374.15. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $503,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 492,076 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,952. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,492 shares of company stock valued at $17,645,718 over the last 90 days.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

