Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 987 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 653.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $68.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,214,990.04. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $252,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,743.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,786 shares of company stock worth $4,443,682. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.