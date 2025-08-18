Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Champion Homes worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

