ChampionX Corporation $CHX Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of ChampionX worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 51.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ChampionX by 45.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 27.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.