Chan Henry Lee Sells 11,013 Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 11,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.45, for a total value of $3,308,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Chan Henry Lee sold 920 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $280,232.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Chan Henry Lee sold 422 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $112,463.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Chan Henry Lee sold 700 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total value of $179,277.00.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $321.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $170.99 and a 1-year high of $321.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.89.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

