Chardan Capital Cuts Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target to $15.00

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

