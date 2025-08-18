Chardan Capital Cuts Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target to $11.00

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MGX opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.12. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 257.99%. Analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

