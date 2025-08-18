Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,039 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of PriceSmart worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 119.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of PSMT opened at $108.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $113.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.