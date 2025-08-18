Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,920 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kadant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kadant by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $339.95 on Monday. Kadant Inc has a 52 week low of $281.30 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.38 and its 200-day moving average is $332.55.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

