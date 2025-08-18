Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,835 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $43,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $91.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michal Marom sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $65,755.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,080 shares in the company, valued at $226,287.60. This represents a 22.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,702.36. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,503 shares of company stock valued at $288,298. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.