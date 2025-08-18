Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,415 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $44,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

