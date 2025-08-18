Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $39,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 9,697.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 451,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MGE Energy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.76. MGE Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.