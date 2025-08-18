Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,282,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $44,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,285,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,774,000 after buying an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,684,000 after buying an additional 1,261,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.23. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $11,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 966,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,515,337.70. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,555,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,082,166 shares of company stock worth $179,625,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

