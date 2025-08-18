Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 723,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $38,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 971,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 156,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $63.32 on Monday. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 277.42%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

