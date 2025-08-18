Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $39,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $675.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

