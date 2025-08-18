Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.54 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Walker & Dunlop worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

NYSE WD opened at $83.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $319.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

