Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.61 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $39,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 66,252 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. BNP Paribas raised National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

