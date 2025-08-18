Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.11 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 833.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.