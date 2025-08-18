Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.99 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of OSI Systems worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OSI Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,708.40. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $234.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.