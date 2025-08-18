Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $40.99 Million Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $40,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unifirst by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifirst by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unifirst by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNF. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Unifirst in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Stock Down 0.8%

UNF stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Unifirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

