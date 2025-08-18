Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $41.59 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2025

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCFree Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 109,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.96% of German American Bancorp worth $41,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,667.15. This trade represents a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,263.40. The trade was a 16.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $142,096. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

