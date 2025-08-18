Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42.98 Million Holdings in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $42,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

CRC stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.93 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

