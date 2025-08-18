Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $42 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Warrior Met Coal worth $41,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after buying an additional 1,458,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 646,799 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $59.88 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

