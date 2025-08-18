Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.36 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $43,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

