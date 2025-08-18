Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.62 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $43,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5%

MOD opened at $138.84 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the sale, the director owned 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,502.40. This represents a 49.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,561 shares of company stock worth $25,462,844. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.