Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43.82 Million Position in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 585,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $297,687.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,156.44. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $242,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,302.65. This represents a 15.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.