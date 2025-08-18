Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.34 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $44,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,173 shares of company stock valued at $594,733. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of AEIS opened at $151.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

