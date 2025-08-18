Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $41,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

