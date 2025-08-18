Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $41,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,559 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 41.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:PVH opened at $76.77 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.