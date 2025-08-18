Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of TriNet Group worth $41,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,822,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,573 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,567,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,879,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,079.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,720 shares of company stock worth $213,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

