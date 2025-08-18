Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Unity Software worth $42,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,148,146 shares in the company, valued at $71,275,484.28. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,694 shares of company stock worth $31,384,519 over the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

