Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Simmons First National worth $38,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,407 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $19,531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $171,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,956.40. The trade was a 20.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 104,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,220. This trade represents a 14.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

