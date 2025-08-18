Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,067,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 837,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,586,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,551,000 after buying an additional 736,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $8,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,783,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,483,000 after buying an additional 549,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

