Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Hecla Mining worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.1%

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.