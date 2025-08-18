Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $43.01 Million Investment in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,701,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Flagstar Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Flagstar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FLG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flagstar Financial

About Flagstar Financial

(Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.