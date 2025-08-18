Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,735 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $39,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $103.40 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.