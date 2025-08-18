Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $41,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Q2 by 28.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,380 shares of company stock worth $378,554. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.30 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

