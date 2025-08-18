Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Columbia Sportswear worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,133.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.45 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

