Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Gates Industrial worth $43,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,598 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,145,000 after acquiring an additional 85,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,609,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after buying an additional 467,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 1,437,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

