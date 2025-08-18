Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,341 Shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC $AX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL were worth $42,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL during the fourth quarter worth $16,464,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AXOS FINANCIAL by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 143,474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 8,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 1,619.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 81,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXOS FINANCIAL in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of AXOS FINANCIAL stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AXOS FINANCIAL, INC has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXOS FINANCIAL, INC will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXOS FINANCIAL announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

