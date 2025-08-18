Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,792 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Urban Edge Properties worth $44,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

