Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,547 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of BOX worth $42,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,543,000 after buying an additional 162,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in BOX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 186,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 210,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

BOX Stock Up 1.8%

BOX opened at $31.58 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,126,086.50. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.