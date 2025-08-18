Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,741 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $17,740,945.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,992,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,976,357.16. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,869 shares of company stock worth $60,880,388 in the last ninety days. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.