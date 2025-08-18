Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,965 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $41,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,938,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 131,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $94.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

