Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,175 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of BILL worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in BILL by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BILL by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BILL by 2,189.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.64, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

