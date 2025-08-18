Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,811 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 608,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $408,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,499.60. This represents a 15.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,403.92. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,141 shares of company stock worth $1,204,806. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.